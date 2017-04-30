Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Get Updates
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Trump slams the media in campaign-style 100 day rally
3 hours 13 min ago
Joy: Trump has faced 100 days of resistance
12 hours 30 sec ago
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
1 day 2 hours ago
100 days in, Trump misses his old life
1 day 1 hour ago
What place does Ivanka have in the White House?
12 hours 47 min ago
Why President Trump's Twitter habit matters
Rep. Jeffries: Trump's left 'a graveyard of broken promises'
Moore on Trump: ‘I want the 6-year-old off the highway’
Ghosts of old L.A. linger 25 years after Rodney King riots
100 days of late night jokes on Trump
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 4/28/17
Rachel Maddow 4/27/17
Rachel Maddow 4/26/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball 04/28/2017
Hardball 04/27/2017
Hardball 04/26/2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 4/28/17
Morning Joe 4/27/17
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 4/28/17
Last Word 4/27/17
All in full episodes
All In 4/28/17
All In 4/27/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--April 28, 2017
MTP Daily--April 27, 2017
MTP Daily--April 26, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 04/29/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup Cleveland: It Burns
Lockup Grand Rapids-Jailing
Lockup: Message In A Bottle
Lockup: Mail, Nails, Jail
Lockup Long Island: Jail Born
Lockup: Old School, New School
close