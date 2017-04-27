msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: 'Transparency' not a watchword in the White House
5 hours 4 min ago
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
1 day 1 hour ago
MaddowBlog: Giving lobbyists expansive power, Turmp tries filling the swamp
3 hours 52 min ago
Over half of the key positions in State Dept are empty
18 hours 27 min ago
Arkansas execution spree is now on hold
18 hours 7 min ago
Why WH log policy is 'ethically challenged' at the least
Morning Joe: How Bannon has hastened his own demise
Maxine Waters: I think Trump is going down
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse
Maddow: Spammer's arrest is eyed for Trump Russia ties

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL