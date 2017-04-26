Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Join In
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Fox: Bill O'Reilly Out At Fox News
1 hour 29 min ago
Chaffetz: 'There's more to life' than being in Congress
2 hours 11 min ago
Where is the USS Carl Vinson?
47 min 38 sec ago
MaddowBlog: Spicer’s newest trick? Debating the meaning of the word ‘is’
3 hours 47 min ago
Inside ISIS’ persecution of Christians in Iraq
1 hour 34 min ago
Tom Brady and other Patriots skip White House visit
MaddowBlog: Dissembling on North Korea, Trump creates a crisis of credibility
GOP members distance themselves after Trump's polls
Morning Joe: What the Georgia special election outcome means
Rep. Jason Chaffetz will not seek re-election
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 4/18/17
Rachel Maddow 4/17/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball 04/18/2017
Hardball 04/17/2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 4/19/17
Morning Joe 4/18/17
Morning Joe 4/17/17
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 4/18/17
Last Word 4/17/17
All in full episodes
All In 4/17/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--April 18, 2017
MTP Daily--April 17, 2017
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Message In A Bottle
Lockup: Mail, Nails, Jail
Lockup Long Island: Jail Born
Lockup: Old School, New School
Lockup: Road To Redemption
Lockup: Pros and Cons
close