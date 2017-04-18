msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
10 hours 45 min ago
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
1 day 9 hours ago
Joe Walsh: Trump should release his tax returns
6 hours 4 min ago
GOP Rep.: I'd advise Trump to release WH visitor logs
9 hours 57 min ago
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse
10 hours 48 min ago
Expert: North Korea's failed missile test is 'still a test'
Morning Joe: How Bannon has hastened his own demise
Fmr FBI agent: NK cyber-attack potential is underplayed
Maxine Waters: I think Trump is going down
Joe: 'Transparency' not a watchword in the White House

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL