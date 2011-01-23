msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe on NYT Pence 2020 story: If it walks like a duck...
5 hours 16 min ago
Trump says base 'far bigger,' but polls tell different tale
3 hours 15 min ago
Trump tries to battle fake news with new broadcast
6 hours 8 min ago
Watch NYT reporter respond to Trump 'failing' tweet
5 hours 22 min ago
Spurred by Trump, states battle sanctuary cities
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president
Trump administration stirs alarm over voter purges
McMaster: North Korea missiles a 'grave threat'
Fox News host suspended amid lewd text allegations
Will UN sanctions on North Korea hold?

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL