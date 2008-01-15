Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Senate investigating Loretta Lynch conduct during Clinton email probe
Bernie Sanders on health care bill: Thousands will die
1 hour 43 min ago
Tim Ryan: Dems have a branding issue
50 min 37 sec ago
Poll: More Americans believe Comey over Trump
Maddow: GOP cuts to Medicaid a threat to liberty
19 hours 3 min ago
GOP senator on healthcare: "It depends on how you define 'better'"
3 hours 16 min ago
Rand Paul: Insurance should be available for $1 a day
Why McConnell may not put GOP health care to vote
Trump: There's no Comey tapes. Democrats: Prove it.
Paul Ryan's challenger: Ryan not listening, Trump is untrustworthy
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 6/22/17
Rachel Maddow 6/21/17
Rachel Maddow 6/20/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball June 22, 2017
Hardball June 21, 2017
Hardball June 20, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 6/23/17
Morning Joe 6/22/2017
Morning Joe 6/21/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 6/22/17
Last Word 6/21/17
All in full episodes
All In 6/22/17
All In 6/21/17
All In 6/20/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--June 22, 2017
MTP Daily--June 21, 2017
MTP Daily--June 20, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 06/18/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup Corcoran Hugs Not Drugs
Lockup Corcoran Everyone Gets Got
Lockup Corcoran Lockdown
Lockup Orange County Wake Up Call
Lockup Orange County Highs and Lows
Lockup Juvenile Justice
close