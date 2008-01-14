Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Senate GOP health care bill includes deep Medicaid cuts
Trump admits Dems help could make health care bill better
15 hours 6 min ago
Officials: No policy from Trump on Russian vote attacks
14 hours 46 min ago
Morning Joe fact checks Trump's Iowa speech
7 hours 45 sec ago
Planned Parenthood blasts secret GOP health care bill
15 hours 25 min ago
Trump: Immigrants should not get welfare for 5 years
WATCH: GOP Rep. & Chris Hayes spar over health care bill
House Dem. says Pelosi's time 'has come and gone'
Trump appointee still lobbyist for Saudi government
Trump gets a royal snub from Queen Elizabeth
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 6/20/17
Rachel Maddow 6/19/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball June 20, 2017
Hardball June 19, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 6/21/2017
Morning Joe 6/20/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 6/20/17
All in full episodes
All In 6/20/17
All In 6/19/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--June 20, 2017
MTP Daily--June 19, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 06/18/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup Corcoran Hugs Not Drugs
Lockup Corcoran Everyone Gets Got
Lockup Corcoran Lockdown
Lockup Orange County Wake Up Call
Lockup Orange County Highs and Lows
Lockup Juvenile Justice
close