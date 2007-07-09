Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
WaPo: Trump dictated son’s misleading statement on Russia meeting
3 hours 13 min ago
The inside story behind Trump booting 'The Mooch'
2 hours 55 min ago
Lawrence: Trump may be John Kelly’s biggest problem
2 hours 3 min ago
Trump silent as Putin expels U.S. diplomatic staff in Russia
2 hours 32 min ago
With Mooch, Priebus and Spicer out: who’s next?
5 hours 12 min ago
Gen. Kelly gets clean slate on first day as Chief of Staff
Is Trump's agenda already dead?
Matthews: Trump is in an endless state of chaos
Baldwin: It’s time to stop Obamacare ‘sabotage’ efforts
Comedian Richard Lewis: Trump a con but supporters are ‘good people’
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 7/31/2017
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--July 31, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 07/30/17
AM JOY 07/29/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Wabash: Close Quarters
Lockup: Everyone's Got Baggage
Lockup: Thicker Than Oatmeal
Lockup: No Remorse
close