msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senators may soon meet with Jared Kushner, sources say
13 hours 27 min ago
Trump breaks Twitter silence, tweets about Comey
6 hours 26 min ago
Maddow: Trump lawyer botches NYT Comey memo timeline
15 hours 5 min ago
Trump laywer to file leak complaint after Comey testimony
Here's how Dems. and GOP are reacting to Comey
3 hours 46 min ago
Joe: The special investigation is what really matters now
GOP senator unsure if Comey, Trump tapes exist
Pelosi advice for Trump: Stop tweeting, 'go to sleep'
After Comey, GOP Give Trump Benefit of the Doubt
Dan Rather​: AG Sessions 'is now a marked man'

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL