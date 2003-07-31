Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Get Updates
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
New Flynn revelations exposed during Yates hearing
4 hours 45 min ago
Matthews: Sally Yates makes Trump look bad
2 hours 54 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar on Flynn: It's clear he was compromised
3 hours 40 min ago
Did Trump lie about the Flynn fiasco?
2 hours 47 min ago
Exclusive: Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
3 hours 53 min ago
Will frat brothers go to prison for Penn St. hazing death?
Joe: GOP messaging on health care has been 'horrific'
Exclusive: Flynn never told DIA that Russians paid him
MaddowBlog: GOP Rep says 'nobody dies' from lacking access to health care
Backlash against Trumpcare erupts across U.S.
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 5/5/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball May 5, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 5/8/2017
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--May 8, 2017
MTP Daily--May 5, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 05/07/17
AM JOY 05/06/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Lightning Voltz
Lockup: Predator and Prey
Lockup Colorado: The Hustle
Lockup Colorado: Crackdown
Lockup Cleveland: It Burns
Lockup Grand Rapids-Jailing
Lockup: Message In A Bottle
Lockup: Mail, Nails, Jail
close