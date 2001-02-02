msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McMaster: Russia has created a dangerous situation
9 hours 32 sec ago
Congress leaves town exhausted and unsuccessful
Stock market gains only benefit some Americans
1 day 2 hours ago
Is Trump's base having doubts?
4 hours 26 min ago
What is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?
1 day 2 hours ago
Report: Mueller seeks WH docs on Flynn
GOP inactivity could mean disaster for Trump
Can Trump take credit for economic growth?
Trump supporters call Russia story a hoax
Trump admin announces crackdown on leaks

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL