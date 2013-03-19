Trending NOW

Magid CPI: Teenage girls charged with online threats against Ohio rape victim; Pope: Pope Francis marks start to papacy with inaugural Mass; Central Fla. student plotted attack on other students, then changed mind and committed suicide; Iraq war’s lasting impact on U.S. politics; Obama: History Channel’s Satan Looks A Lot Like Obama

Google: Biggest Loser: Lindsey Vonn; Dancing With the Stars 2013

Twitter: #GrandTheftAutoMemories; #ThereIsADifferenceBetween; #SingleBecause; #PopeFrancis

YouTube: Game Of Thrones Season 3: Trailer #2

Billboard (Hot 100): Harlem Shake-Baauer; Thrift Shop- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz; When I Was Your Man-Bruno Mars

Billboard (Ringtones): Thrift Shop- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz; Girl On Fire-Alicia Keys Featuring Nicki Minaj; Love Me- Lil Wayne Featuring Drake & Future

NYTimes Best Sellers (Fiction Print & E-Book): Reckless, by S. C. Stephens; Wait For You, by J. Lynn; Frost Burned, by Patricia Briggs; Alex Cross, Run, by James Patterson; Mirror Image, by Sandra Brown

NYTimes Best Sellers (Nonfiction Print & E-Book): Proof Of Heaven, by Eben Alexander; American Sniper, by Chris Kyle with Scott McEwen and Jim DeFelice; Sum It Up, by Pat Summitt with Sally Jenkins; America The Beautiful, by Ben C. Carson and Candy Carson; Killing Kennedy, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard