Trending NOW

Here are your Wednesday morning Trends:

Magid: Sequester: Boehner: Sequestration looks likely to happen; Two Santa Cruz Police Officers Shot, Killed; Oscars: What Ben Affleck Revealed About Marriage At The Oscars

Google: Sequestration; Melissa King; Jodi Arias; Dancing With the Stars

Twitter: #JacktheGiantSlayer, #BackInJuniorHigh, #nowplaying

YouTube: Oscar for the Funniest Speech Goes to

Billboard (Hot 100): Harlem Shake – Baauer; Thrift Shop- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz; Stay- Rihanna Featuring Mikky Ekko

Billboard (Ringtones): Thrift Shop- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz; Girl On Fire- Alicia Keys Featuring Nicki Minaj; I Knew You Were Trouble- Taylor Swift

NYTimes Best Sellers (Fiction/Print & E-Book): SAFE HAVEN, by Nicholas Sparks; A WEEK IN WINTER, by Maeve Binchy; GUILT, by Jonathan Kellerman; GONE GIRL, by Gillian Flynn; WAIT FOR ME, by Elisabeth Naughton

NYTimes Best Sellers (Nonfiction/ Print & E-Book): AMERICAN SNIPER, by Chris Kyle with Scott McEwen and Jim DeFelice; DRINKING AND TWEETING, by Brandi Glanville with Leslie Bruce; PROOF OF HEAVEN, by Eben AlexandeR; AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL, by Ben C. Carson and Candy Carson; MY BELOVED WORLD, by Sonia Sotomayor