Trending NOW

A very sports world-themed list of trends this morning:

Magid CPI: Armstrong: For Armstrong, a Confession Without Explanation; Algeria hostage crisis not over, U.K. warns; Gun control: Gun stores: Stocks running low as sales surge

Google: Manti Te’o; Lance Armstrong; Chip Kelly

Twitter: #FollowMe1D; #janoskians2; Mauricio Pochettino

YouTube: 1- CHOICE OPRAH “THIS IS GONNA SHUT YOUR MOUTH” ~ TAKE A LOOK

Billboard (Hot 100): Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars; Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Wanz; Ho Hey – The Lumineers

Billboard (Ringtones): Gangnam Style – PSY; Cruise – Florida Georgia Line; Girl On Fire – Alicia Keyes feat. Nicki Minaj