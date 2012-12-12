Trending NOW

@Pontifex, now LIVE

Magid CPI: Gunman kills two at Oregon mall before taking own life; Obama Denounces Right-to-Work Laws at Visit to Auto Plant; Giant Asteroid To Pass By Earth

Google: The Voice; right to work; Man Of Steel

Twitter: North Korea; Pope; #121212Concert

YouTube: Taylor University Silent Night Game 2012

Billboard (Hot 100): Diamonds – Rihanna; Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars; Die Young – Ke$ha

Billboard (Ringtones): Gangnam Style – PSY; Cruise – Florida Georgia Line; Diamonds – Rihanna