GOP still in denial on social issues

On Wednesday’s show, Alex and the panel discussed two GOP Senate candidates who came up short in November.

In Indiana, Richard Mourdock is blaming his loss squarely on “media bias” and reporters who are “more interested in defeating conservatives than reporting the news.”

The panel also discussed a report that the National Senate Republican Committee secretly steered $760,000 into the campaign account of Missouri Senate candidate Todd Akin, despite having pledged to absolve itself of any ties to him following his comments over the summer about “legitimate rape.”

The NRSC declined to answer our show’s requests for comment on the matter.

The discussion also turned to the Republican Party’s post-election efforts to right the ship on issues like same-sex marriage, immigration and women’s issues.

Alex discussed exit poll numbers which should give the Republicans some pause, noting that President Obama won Hispanics by 44 points, women by 11 points, African Americans by 87 points, young voters by 23 points and gay & bisexual voters by 54 points.

“Basically they have three choices, they can blame the voters, they can blame themselves, or they can blame the press and so the press is always the first choice,” the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer said. “We’re the best scapegoats out there.”