The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/15/20
Under Trump, America's new political divide is wearing a face...
Susan Page joins to discuss the president's resistance to wearing a face mask and the fact that has become another division for Americans on opposite sides of the political divide. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Under Trump, America's new political divide is wearing a face mask
Trump's claim of a coronavirus vaccine by January is 'preposterous'
Trump wears no mask at WH event as U.S. death toll tops 88,000
What Trump calls 'Obamagate' is really a bogus conspiracy theory
Trump White House now claims it had a pandemic plan all along
Trump suggests testing is overrated as whistleblower torches virus response
LA Times: FBI serves Burr a warrant over stock sales made as pandemic hit
Schmidt: Trump lacks every quality needed for leadership in a crisis
Stay home or open up? U.S. political divide hits coronavirus response
Trump reportedly concerned with Fauci's high profile for weeks
Trump criticizes Fauci's Senate testimony as U.S. death toll tops 84,500
Fauci, top health officials testify remotely for Senate hearing
Trump abruptly ends news conference. “Don’t ask me, ask China.”
Meacham: America needs a Marshall Plan for life after COVID-19
‘A catastrophe of unemployment across the United States’
Unease at Trump White House after its second confirmed COVID-19 case
Trump claims without evidence COVID-19 will go away without a vaccine
Barack Obama surprises teachers with a message of thanks
Minority communities suffering more from coronavirus pandemic
Father and son charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery
