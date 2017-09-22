09/22/17

Trump Wants to Cut U.S. Foreign Aid

President Trump says the U.S. gives too much foreign aid to the rest of the world and wants to cut funding by nearly 40%. It has been a consistent theme since he first proclaimed "America First" on the campaign trail. But, in the battle for influence in the world, many argue that U.S. foreign assistance should be an integral part of any "America First" policy. MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McCain comes out against Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal
1 hour 18 min ago
How Jimmy Kimmel impacts the health care debate
1 hour 7 min ago
Here's why McCain is opposed to Graham-Cassidy
1 hour 10 min ago
Mueller reportedly wants records from Air Force One
16 hours 51 min ago
Kim Jong Un: Trump is a 'dotard' and a 'frightened dog'
15 hours 58 min ago
Hayes to GOP Rep: Will you vote to hurt your state?
Kimmel: These guys won't tell the truth, so I have to
Sen. Murphy: Trump playing into Kim Jong Un's hands
Trump: 'Fake News' screamed for Clinton
Maddow: Trump hires based on politics, not skill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL