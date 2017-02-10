MTP Daily 02/10/17

will GOP Course Correct After Anti-Trump Protests at Town Halls?

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) discusses healthcare reform and how to respond to angry protesters at town hall events across the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Cummings: Ivanka Trump plug ‘clear violation’
5 hours 21 min ago
Court hands Trump a loss and a civics lesson in ban ruling
20 hours 41 min ago
Emmett Till's cousin continues to seek truth
6 hours 2 min ago
Kellyanne Conway may face a federal ethics inquiry
18 hours 57 min ago
Tom Perez: Democrats need to 'organize'
5 hours 9 min ago
Trump’s options after immigration ruling
Will tax payers cover the cost of the border wall?
Trump: Gorsuch's criticism of me misrepresented (it wasn't)
Rep. Chaffetz met by boos during town hall
'This is the face of deportation'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL