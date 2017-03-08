MTP Daily 03/08/17

Whose Obamacare Plan Replacement Is This?

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), who is also a medical doctor, joins MTP Daily to discuss options to replace Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Warren to Trump: Talk is cheap.
8 hours 9 min ago
Madeleine Albright: Tillerson is at a disadvantage
5 hours 45 min ago
MaddowBlog: AG Sessions can’t shake Russia controversy
Morning Joe: Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick
11 hours 53 min ago
GOP senator: I've seen no evidence of wiretapping
10 hours 28 min ago
How GOP bill would change Obamacare
Rand Paul: My plan would legalize freedom
Andrea Mitchell tries to get answers from Tillerson
Tim Kaine: Congress really needs to up our game
Pieces of Trump dossier check out

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL