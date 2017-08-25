MTP Daily 08/25/17

White House Likely To End DACA Immigration Program

NBC News is reporting that President Trump appears likely to pull the plug on DACA, the Obama-era program that allows children who were brought to the U.S. illegally to remain in the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 3, hurtles towards Texas
Texas Gov.: Undocumented will not have to show ID for Hurricane relief
5 hours 53 min ago
FEMA Chief: Harvey going to be 'a very significant disaster'
6 hours 12 min ago
Key WH official calls for stronger rebuke of neo-Nazis
10 hours 26 min ago
TX residents evacuate, coast braces for Hurricane Harvey
7 hours 38 min ago
Maddow: Hacking follows Russian who met with Trump Jr.
Hayes: White supremacists 100% right about statues
How much (if any) of Trump dossier has been verified?
Maddow: Mueller's mandate could mean crisis for Kushner
Is Trump abandoning pledge Mexico will pay for the Wall?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL