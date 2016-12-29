MTP Daily 12/29/16

What Will Congress do to Quell Russian Hacking in Trump Admin.?

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins MTP Daily to discuss what might occur if Trump decided to roll back the President’s retaliations against Russian hacking. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

