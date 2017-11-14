11/14/17

What is the Legality of Trump Jr.’s Contact With WikiLeaks?

Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, joins MTP Daily to discuss Donald Trump Jr. exchanging direct messages on Twitter with WikiLeaks during the 2016 race. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Two Capitol Hill lawmakers accused of sexual misconduct
4 hours 15 min ago
Trump's strange obsession with Clinton distractions
1 hour 18 min ago
Will GOP bundle individual mandate repeal into tax bill?
2 hours 30 min ago
Debunking the 'uranium one' controversy
2 hours 36 min ago
Sessions: 'Looks like' isn't enough to appoint new special counsel
Maddow: Trump Jr. Wikileaks contacts exposed
Joe: DOJ needs to stand up for the rule of law
This GOP Rep. opposes his own party's tax bill
Lawrence: Courage of Moore accusers has inspired me
'Nothing left of Wikileaks' credibility': Atlantic Reporter

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL