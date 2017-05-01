MTP Daily 05/01/17

What Is the Democratic Party’s Identity Beyond Opposing Trump?

Josh Earnest, former White House Press Secretary for the Obama Administration, joins to discuss the Democratic identity and whether Democrats are embracing obstructionism against President Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

