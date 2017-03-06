MTP Daily 03/06/17

What Evidence Do Dems Have for Russia Investigation?

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) joins to discuss Democrats calling for a special prosecutor to look at collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia and his confidence in key actors in the investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

