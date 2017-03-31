MTP Daily 03/31/17

What Did the Obama WH Know About Russia Investigation?

Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest discusses the Russia investigation with Chuck Todd. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Rep: Trump taking advice from 'swamp creatures'
11 hours 24 min ago
Obama team made list of Russia probe documents
5 hours 6 min ago
What it means to ask for immunity
6 hours 40 min ago
Obama is 'genuinely concerned' about country: Earnest
9 hours 12 min ago
Maddowblog: Trump University fraud case comes to a close
Senate Intel Committee rejects immunity for Flynn
Maddow: How do we regain our intolerance for corruption?
'Like listening to the Watergate tapes live'
Fmr. FBI agent says Russia, Trump collusion worries him
Trump takes on members of his own party

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL