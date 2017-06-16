MTP Daily 06/16/17

What can Pres. Trump learn from Ted Nugent?

Ted Nugent is known more for his hateful statements about President Obama and Hillary Clinton than he is for any song he did. But he may be changing his tune. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump confirms FBI probe, blames 'man who told me to fire' Comey
Trump ends 'one-sided deal' that eased tensions with Cuba
After shooting, politicians unite for baseball game
12 hours 55 min ago
Maddow: Pence hires lawyer for Russia probe
21 hours 55 min ago
Why Kushner's meeting with Russian banker matters
19 hours 43 min ago
GOP satisfaction with Trump drops 17% in one month
Matthews: If Trump's innocent, stop acting guilty
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: Trump is a 'nightmare client'
WaPo: Mueller investigating Kushner’s business dealings
Trump admin takes Lawrence's advice to 'lawyer up'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL