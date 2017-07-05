07/05/17

What are U.S. military options with North Korea?

Former Secretary of Defense William Perry joins MTP Daily to discuss North Korea's growing aggression. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Haley condemns N. Korea's 'reckless' missile launch
44 states refuse to comply with Trump voter fraud panel
56 min 51 sec ago
Fmr. Amb.: Trump needs diplomacy strategy, 'not just a tweet'
1 hour 22 min ago
Virginia Gov: Trump campaign rhetoric 'has hit reality'
51 min 33 sec ago
What are U.S. military options with North Korea?
1 hour 28 min ago
After N. Korea missile test, what does Kim Jon-Un really want?
CA Sec. State: Won't 'legitimize' Trump's 'debunked' voter fraud claim
State Dept. gears moving slowly, frustrating Tillerson
Senator renews calls for Russia sanctions
Trump faces 'uncomfortable conversations' at G20 summit

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL