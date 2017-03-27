MTP Daily 03/27/17

WH Rejects Special Prosecutor for Russia Probe: Will GOP Oppose?

Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chair, joins us to discuss if there is more of a risk for Republicans to resist Pres. Trump on his rejection of Nunes to step aside on the Russia probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Nunes had secret meeting at the White House before Trump monitoring claim
Kushner will testify to Senate Intl panel on Russia ties
6 hours 33 min ago
MaddowBlog: With Trump, the buck always stops anywhere but with him
Senate Intel vice chair doesn't know the info Nunes has
7 hours 26 min ago
Why did Intel Chair view surveillance on White House grounds?
9 hours 6 min ago
Joe: Here's why the GOP health bill needed to fail
Report: Russia may have used 'bots' to influence election
GOP Rep: Freedom Caucus owns the loss of health bill
Dem Sen: I don't think Gorsuch will get 60 votes
Rep: Freedom Caucus is the opposition party in the GOP

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL