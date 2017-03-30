MTP Daily 03/30/17

We Don't Make Big Deals Anymore...Like Alaska

Pres. Trump says the U.S. doesn't make big deals anymore -- and we certainly haven't made one as big as Alaska, which was purchased 150 years ago today. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: WH officials aided Nunes in getting intel
Feinstein: I've never been briefed on classified info at WH
1 hour 38 min ago
The civil war on Capitol Hill
1 hour 19 min ago
What's the future of N.C.'s "bathroom bill"?
1 hour 2 min ago
Pence breaks Senate tie on measure targeting PP
No question Russia tried to influence '16: Senate intel leader
Freedom Caucus member responds to Trump's tweet
Trump down to his core with 35 percent support
Could Nunes be subject to investigation?
MaddowBlog: Ryan accidentally tells the truth, rejects bipartisanship

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL