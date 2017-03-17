MTP Daily 03/17/17

Van Hollen: Changing 60-Vote Rule Has 'Great Risks' For GOP

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) discusses Pres. Trump's SCOTUS nominee, the debt ceiling and more with Chuck Todd. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

'He not only lies, he maliciously lies': Trump and the truth

