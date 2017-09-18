MTP Daily 09/18/17

Van Hollen Calls New Health Care Plan a 'Sneak Attack'

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) joins MTP Daily to discuss the GOP’s new health care bill and the Democrats’ push for single payer health care. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

