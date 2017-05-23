MTP Daily 05/23/17

UK Raises Terror Threat Level to Critical After Manchester Attack

UK Ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch, joins to discuss the latest on the deadly attack in Manchester last night and what we know about the investigation.

Manchester Arena bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Police raid home possibly linked to Manchester attack
4 hours 27 min ago
DNI won't confirm Trump asked to push back on Russia probe
Rep. Swalwell: 'So chilling' Ex-CIA chief warned Russia
3 hours 36 min ago
Has Trump WH tried to influence Russia probe?
6 hours 11 min ago
Joe: You can start calling this a scandal now
Blumenthal: Attempts to stifle investigation become evidence
Sen. McCaskill: Trump needs to speak to American Muslims
Why did Michael Flynn take the 5th?
Sen. Van Hollen calls Trump budget 'fraudulent accounting'

