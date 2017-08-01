MTP Daily 08/01/17

Trump White House’s Misleading Statements

Given today’s acknowledgement that President Trump helped draft the Don Jr. statement, Chuck is obsessed with the Trump Administration’s “apparent inability or refusal to tell the truth.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump White House’s misleading statements
52 min 40 sec ago
Panetta: Trump has to be willing to back up Kelly
1 hour 15 min ago
Is Trump (finally) ready to pivot to Presidential?
After the shake ups, can Kelly manage the WH?
10 hours 2 min ago
Feinstein: Firing Sessions is 'red zone' for Trump
6 hours 22 min ago
Trump dictated son's false response to Russia mtng: WaPo
21 hours 38 min ago
Graham: Trump says war with N. Korea is an option
The inside story behind Trump booting 'The Mooch'
Sen. Flake: GOP party in 'denial' about Trump chaos
The next important test for new Chief of Staff

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL