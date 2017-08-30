MTP Daily 08/30/17

Trump Voters 'Disappointed' In President

A focus group with Trump voters in Pittsburgh shows that some of his supporters are disappointed with the president. Pollster Peter Hart and NBC's Carrie Dann discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump set to give tax reform speech, with no tax plan
17 hours 40 min ago
Pastor Joel Osteen defends church's response to Harvey
3 hours 38 min ago
Trump's Texas trip had flaws, but showing up matters
11 hours 26 min ago
Maddowblog: Trump steered clear of storm victims
9 hours 32 min ago
Chris Christie: Cruz is lying about Sandy relief
21 hours 22 min ago
Will Trump be called to testify in Russia investigation?
Maddow: Mueller subpoenas former Manafort lawyer
'Abject disappointment': PA voters skewer Trump tenure
Hayes takes down Christie's defense of Trump's rhetoric
Houston hazards multiply as flooding worsens

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL