MTP Daily 09/22/17

Trump Travels To Alabama As Senate Race Heats Up

Brian Lyman and Michael Scherer talk the Alabama Republican Senate Primary Race between Luther Strange and Roy Moore and how much influence the president may have for Strange. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McCain comes out against Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal
4 hours 15 min ago
How Jimmy Kimmel impacts the health care debate
4 hours 3 min ago
Here's why McCain is opposed to Graham-Cassidy
4 hours 6 min ago
Mueller reportedly wants records from Air Force One
19 hours 48 min ago
Kim Jong Un: Trump is a 'dotard' and a 'frightened dog'
18 hours 54 min ago
Hayes to GOP Rep: Will you vote to hurt your state?
Kimmel: These guys won't tell the truth, so I have to
Sen. Murphy: Trump playing into Kim Jong Un's hands
Trump: 'Fake News' screamed for Clinton
Maddow: Trump hires based on politics, not skill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL