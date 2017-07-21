MTP Daily 07/21/17

Trump Team Shake-Up: Spicer out, Scaramucci in

The New York Times’ Peter Baker and the Washington Post’s Rosalind Helderman discuss Sean Spicer’s resignation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sean Spicer quits post as White House Press Secretary
1 hour 6 min ago
Is Bannon’s job in jeopardy after Spicer resignation?
34 min 5 sec ago
Scaramucci announces Huckabee-Sanders as Press Sec.
WATCH: Trump issues statement on Spicer's departure
Why Spicer's resignation is bad news for Reince Priebus
5 hours 54 min ago
GOP Rep: 'Tremendous backlash' if Trump fires Mueller
Wallace: These are not POTUS' men, they're Hannity's
Sources: Spicer believed Scaramucci didn't have the qualifications
Trump & Putin may have met more times, says Russia's Sergey Lavrov
WATCH: Sean Spicer defends Trump's tweets

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL