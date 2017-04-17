MTP Daily 04/17/17

Trump Surge in GA Special? Candidate Says It’s Real

Bob Gray, GOP congressional candidate for the special election in Georgia, joins MTP Daily to discuss if he thinks this race is a referendum on President Trump and his views on certain policy issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
11 hours 20 min ago
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
1 day 10 hours ago
Joe Walsh: Trump should release his tax returns
6 hours 38 min ago
GOP Rep.: I'd advise Trump to release WH visitor logs
10 hours 31 min ago
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse
11 hours 22 min ago
Expert: North Korea's failed missile test is 'still a test'
Morning Joe: How Bannon has hastened his own demise
Fmr FBI agent: NK cyber-attack potential is underplayed
Maxine Waters: I think Trump is going down
Joe: 'Transparency' not a watchword in the White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL