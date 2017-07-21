MTP Daily 07/21/17

Trump’s Powers in Mueller Investigation: Where Is the Red Line?

Nate Persily, Professor at Stanford Law School, joins MTP Daily to discuss where the red line is given the report that the Trump White House is looking to discredit Mueller’s Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sean Spicer quits post as White House Press Secretary
Is Bannon’s job in jeopardy after Spicer resignation?
31 min 22 sec ago
Scaramucci announces Huckabee-Sanders as Press Sec.
WATCH: Trump issues statement on Spicer's departure
Why Spicer's resignation is bad news for Reince Priebus
5 hours 51 min ago
GOP Rep: 'Tremendous backlash' if Trump fires Mueller
2 hours 53 min ago
Wallace: These are not POTUS' men, they're Hannity's
Sources: Spicer believed Scaramucci didn't have the qualifications
Trump & Putin may have met more times, says Russia's Sergey Lavrov
WATCH: Sean Spicer defends Trump's tweets

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL