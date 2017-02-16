MTP Daily 02/16/17

Trump Presser: 'He Can't Get Away From The Campaign'

The MTP Daily panel reacts to Donald Trump's first solo press conference as president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump: 'I was just given the information' on false Electoral College margin claim
Netanyahu on two-state solution: Labels are not important
57 min 26 sec ago
Chuck: Trump's anti-media stance not playing well in D.C.
3 hours 35 min ago
Congress strips Obama-era gun regulation
7 hours 3 min ago
Joe to WH: You keep lying; we'll keep reporting about it
10 hours 48 min ago
Resistance against Trump-ordered deportations begins
20 hours 1 min ago
Does Sarandon still think Trump can bring the revolution?
GOP demand for probe into Trump-Russia ties grows
McCain: Trump administration 'dysfunctional' on nat'l security
Is a massive purge of leakers coming?

