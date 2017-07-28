MTP Daily 07/28/17

Trump names Secy. Kelly has new Chief of Staff

President Trump tweeted he is replacing his Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, with Gen. John Kelly, who serves as Secretary of Homeland Security. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, installs Ret. Gen. Kelly
52 min 32 sec ago
Pentagon: North Korea launches ballistic missile
6 hours 4 min ago
Cohen: Trump must be more than 'TV tough' on N. Korea
5 hours 23 min ago
Tracking Trump's promises after Obamacare repeal fails
6 hours 35 min ago
Mika: Happy 'Failure Friday'
11 hours 44 min ago
Maine voters react to Collins' 'No' vote on ACA repeal
Chuck Todd: McCain saved Senate GOP from themselves
'Mooch Gone Wild': Comms. Director's profane rant
Lawrence: Mooch is 'stupidest person ever'
Bi-partisan Reps. find common ground on health care

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL