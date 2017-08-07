MTP Daily 08/07/17

Baker and Schmidt: It's 'second inning of Mueller investigation'

The New York Times' Peter Baker and Michael Schmidt discuss the reports that Pence may run for president in 2020 and that Mueller requested Flynn documents from the White House for the Russia probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

