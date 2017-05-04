MTP Daily 05/04/17

Trump: House Healthcare Bill 'Incredibly Well-Crafted'

After the House passed healthcare, Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) defends his vote. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House narrowly passes GOP health care bill
Trump: House health care bill 'incredibly well-crafted'
1 hour 30 min ago
Paul Ryan ahead of vote: 'We will not falter'
Pre-existing conditions covered, but at what cost?
12 hours 22 min ago
Maddow: New GOP defense targets Trump Russia dossier
21 hours 49 min ago
Trump signs controversial 'religious liberty' executive order
Booker: GOP health care bill a 'death knell'
GOP Rep. says pre-existing conditions won't cost more
Comey: WikiLeaks is just about 'intelligence porn'
Spicer tries to sell border fence as wall

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL