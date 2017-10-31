10/31/17

Truck Attack in NYC: What We Know

NBC’s Tom Winter brings us the latest on the deadly incident in New York City when a truck slammed into bicyclists and says that 8 people are dead and 15 are injured. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Truck driver kills 8 in lower Manhattan terrorist attack
Truck attack in NYC: What we know
1 hour 30 min ago
Manhattan attack suspect yelled 'Allahu akbar'
1 hour 28 min ago
Former NYPD chief: We cannot prevent all terror attacks
45 min 6 sec ago
Eyewitness to NYC attack: 'It looked intentional'
1 hour 16 min ago
'This is only the beginning': Inside Mueller investigation
12 hours 50 min ago
Senate grills tech titans over Russian propaganda
John Kelly under fire for defending Robert E. Lee
Maddow: How Mueller flipped a Trump adviser
WH downplays Gates' role, but emails show opposite

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL