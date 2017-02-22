02/22/17

Town Hall Tension: Protesters Seek Answers From GOP

GOP pollster Glen Bolger joins MTP Daily to take a look at how Republicans across the country are responding to angry protesters at town halls across the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

