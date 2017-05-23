MTP Daily 05/23/17

Top Spy Chiefs Face Questions on the Hill About Russia Probe

NBC National Security Analyst, Michael Leiter, answers what it could mean if Trump tried to get involved in the Russia investigation by asking the intel chiefs to deny evidence of Russia collusion. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Manchester Arena bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Police raid home possibly linked to Manchester attack
4 hours 25 min ago
DNI won't confirm Trump asked to push back on Russia probe
Rep. Swalwell: 'So chilling' Ex-CIA chief warned Russia
3 hours 34 min ago
Has Trump WH tried to influence Russia probe?
6 hours 9 min ago
Joe: You can start calling this a scandal now
Blumenthal: Attempts to stifle investigation become evidence
Sen. McCaskill: Trump needs to speak to American Muslims
Why did Michael Flynn take the 5th?
Sen. Van Hollen calls Trump budget 'fraudulent accounting'

