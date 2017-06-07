MTP Daily 06/07/17

Timeline: What We Know Ahead of Comey's Testimony

Ahead of tomorrow's Comey testimony, here's a timeline of the events leading up to his firing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Comey says Trump demanded ‘loyalty’ in private meeting
8 hours 53 min ago
Officials refuse to answer Senate questions about Trump
3 hours 11 min ago
Wyden on Trump actions: 'Watergate-level'
2 hours 38 min ago
Matthews: Comey's testimony reads like a loyalty ritual
4 hours 13 min ago
Fmr. Chief of Staff to Colin Powell: Trump admin. 'like a mafia family'
3 hours 57 min ago
Ryan: Not appropriate for Trump to ask Comey for loyalty
GOP Rep: Comey testimony doesn't describe a crime
D.C. bars opening early for Comey testimony
Poll: Americans think Trump is interfering in the Russia probe
Christie: Trump's comments to Comey were 'normal' NYC conversation

