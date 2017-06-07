MTP Daily 06/07/17

Timeline: What We Know Ahead of Comey's Testimony

Ahead of tomorrow's Comey testimony, here's a timeline of the events leading up to his firing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

James Comey's opening statement released ahead of testimony
4 hours 13 min ago
Comey says Trump demanded ‘loyalty’ in private meeting
2 hours 54 min ago
Christie: Trump's comments to Comey were 'normal' NYC conversation
1 hour 53 min ago
How we got here: 11 months of Comey in the news
3 hours 16 min ago
Intel Chiefs won't discuss talks with Trump on Russia probe
Morning Joe: Trump discovers he can't run DC 'by edict'
WaPo: Trump asked DNI Chief to intervene on Russia probe
GOP could break with Trump at Comey's hearing, will they?
Trump says he’ll nominate Chris Wray as new FBI director
Lawrence on new Trump revelations: 'This is Watergate'

