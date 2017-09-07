MTP Daily 09/07/17

The Ultimate Showdown: Europe vs. USA (Hurricane Model Edition)

How come the U.S. uses a different model to track hurricanes than Europe? And why does Europe even have a model to begin with? Chuck breaks it down. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate passes Harvey relief, debt ceiling bill
3 hours 46 min ago
Trump Jr. admits Russian meeting held to get Clinton dirt
5 hours 48 min ago
Joe: I think most Americans are happy with Trump's deal
13 hours 7 min ago
Bannon: Catholic Church needs 'illegal aliens'
11 hours 37 min ago
Durbin: I will stand with Trump if he helps on immigration
10 hours 37 min ago
Maddow: Facebook admits Russia bought ads during election
22 hours 7 min ago
Why politics is destroying our dating culture
Trump sued over DACA decision: NY AG speaks out
Wallace: I'm not surprised Trump threw GOP under the bus
If there were a Cat. 6 hurricane, Irma would be it

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL