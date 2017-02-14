MTP Daily 02/14/17

The Price of Power in Washington

Tonight Chuck is obsessed with the sad story of Evan Morris and the influence of money and power in Washington.

NBC: Pence told about DOJ warning on Flynn 15 days after WH
2 hours 9 min ago
WH: Trump informed weeks ago about Flynn misleading VP
5 hours 48 min ago
Glenn Thrush: Spicer's timeline 'sloppy and implausible'
5 hours 13 min ago
McCain: Answers needed on Trump's ties to Russia
7 hours 37 min ago
GOP rep. on Flynn: Cover-up is worse than the crime
7 hours 12 min ago
Joe: This is a White House in chaos, and a storm is coming
The timeline leading up to Flynn's resignation
VP Pence was a driver of Flynn's exit
Maddow: Scandal doesn't end with Flynn leaving
Why activists are feeling 'hopeful' right now

